Patel was instrumental to NZ's triumph (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Ajaz Patel scripts history with 3rd Test fifer at Wankhede

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:42 pm Nov 03, 2024

What's the story Ajaz Patel claimed twin fifers as New Zealand clean-swept India 3-0 in the Test series, marking their first-ever series win on Indian soil. The final match of the series was played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, where New Zealand won by 25 runs. Patel was instrumental to NZ's triumph as he claimed 11 wickets and shattered several records in the process. Here are his stats.

Match decider

Ajaz Patel's outstanding performance seals victory for New Zealand

Patel's performance featured a six-wicket haul in India's second innings. The final wicket of Washington Sundar (12) saw India bowled out for a mere 121 runs while chasing a target of 147 runs. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja were Patel's other victims. This was Patel's second five-wicket haul in this match alone.

Key moments

Glenn Phillips's double strike and Pant's resistance

Glenn Phillips also played a key role in New Zealand's win with a double strike that sent Ravichandran Ashwin back for eight runs and Akash Deep on his first delivery. He finished the final innings with 3/42 in 12 overs, taking his overall tally to 30 wickets at 27.36 . On the Indian side, Rishabh Pant was the star performer in the second innings, scoring a crucial 64 runs off just 57 deliveries.

Stats

Twin fifers for Patel

Patel was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers in both innings, claiming 5/103 and 6/57. He has now raced to 85 wickets from 21 Tests at 29.25. He claimed his seventh five-fer and second 10-wicket match haul in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus India, Patel owns 32 scalps at 23.65. This was his third fifer against the opposition.

DYK

Love affair with Wankhede

Patel continued his wicket-taking spree at the Wankhede Stadium. He surpassed England great Ian Botham to become the most successful visiting bowler in a single Test venue in India. In the 2021 Wankhede Test, Patel made history by taking all 10 wickets against India in their first innings. Patel has now raced to 25 wickets across two games at this venue at 15.40. Botham took 22 wickets at this venue at 10.86.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

India bowled out NZ for 235 runs on the opening day. Will Young and Daryl Mitchell recorded half-centuries. The hosts made a solid response and finished at 263/10 thanks to fifties from Shubman Gill and Pant. Ravindra Jadeja's second fifer of the game meant NZ were folded for 174 in their second outing. India struggled while chasing 147 and were eventually folded for 121.