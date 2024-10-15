Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming India vs New Zealand Test, key player battles to watch include Rohit Sharma against Tim Southee, Virat Kohli against Southee and Ajaz Patel, and Kane Williamson against Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma has fallen to Tim Southee twice in five Test innings (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Key player battles

By Parth Dhall 04:08 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story After hammering Bangladesh 2-0, hosts India are set to take on New Zealand in the three-match Test series. The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the series opener, starting October 15. A star-studded Team India is set to lock horns with the Kiwis led by Tom Latham. This offers quite a few riveting player battles. Here are some of them.

#1

Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee

Although Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been in fine form in white-ball cricket, he will be wary of swing in the impending Test. Challenging the Indian captain will be Tim Southee, who has dismissed him twice in five Test innings. Rohit has managed just 46 runs off just 109 balls against Southee in the longest format.

#2

Virat Kohli vs Southee and Ajaz Patel

Southee has found success against even Virat Kohli, India's best batter across formats. Kohli aims to end his run drought in the longest format, but Southee could further defer it. The latter has dismissed Kohli thrice in 12 Test innings. Meanwhile, Kohli has fallen to spinner Ajaz Patel once in two Test innings. His shortcomings while facing spinners has been exposed of late.

#3

Kane Williamson vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Kane Williamson is one of the most technically sound batters in Test cricket. However, like Kohli, he also has been devoid of a big score. Williamson will face a fired-up Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been breaking records in Test cricket. The Indian spinner has dismissed Williamson five times across 12 Test innings. The Kiwi batter averages 33.40 in this regard.

#4

Williamson vs Jasprit Bumrah

Williamson will also face the heat of Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the best contemporary pacer across formats. Like white-ball cricket, Bumrah has been India's match-winner in Test cricket, and his exploits will be handy against NZ as well. Bumrah has removed Williamson twice across five Test innings, while the latter averages just 25.50 in this battle. The tally includes 124 dot balls.