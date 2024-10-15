Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent Test cricket match, Saim Ayub achieved his highest score yet, hitting a notable 77 runs off 160 balls.

Matthew Potts dismissed Saim Ayub (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Saim Ayub registers his highest score in Test cricket: Stats

What's the story Young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has registered his highest score in Test cricket. He scored a fine 77 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test match against England in Multan. He was dismissed just before the tea break on Day 1 as pacer Matthew Potts ended a solid 149-run partnership between Ayub and debutant Kamran Ghulam. Here are the key stats.

Ayub's impressive innings ends at 77

Pakistan were off to a terrible start as Jack Leach took two quick wickets upfront, reducing the hosts to 19/2. Ayub was then joined by Ghulam and the duo rebuilt the innings for Pakistan. Both batters had seen off the English bowlers and were well on their way to a 149-run partnership. As mentioned, Ayub scored a commendable 77 before being dismissed by Potts.

Third Test fifty for Ayub

Ayub departed for a brilliant 77 runs off 160 balls as he smoked seven fours. This was Ayub's third Test fifty as his first two 50-plus scores came against Bangladesh. The southpaw scored 4 and 25 in the series opener. The 22-year-old has now raced to 274 runs across five Tests at 30.44. As per ESPNcricinfo, he hit his six fifty in First-Class cricket. He has also tallied three tons in the red-ball format.