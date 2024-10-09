Harry Brook's ton took England past 400 (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

Harry Brook hammers his sixth Test century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 05:04 pm Oct 09, 202405:04 pm

What's the story England batter Harry Brook has slammed his sixth century in Test cricket. Brook reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Pakistan in Multan. The English batter completed his century in the final session, taking the visitors past 400. Brook added a 150+ stand with Joe Root, who earlier scored his 35th Test century. Here are the key stats.

Another ton for Brook against Pakistan

Brook came to the middle after England lost Ben Duckett at 249/3 on Day 3. Zak Crawley, Duckett, and Root had set a solid platform for the middle order. And Brook carried the momentum with a counter-attacking knock. He reached his century off just 118 balls in the final session. Brook played his shots even though Pakistan took the second new ball.

Over 1,650 Test runs for Brook

As mentioned, Brook raced to his sixth century in the longest format. He also has nine half-centuries to his name. Brook has emerged as a mainstay middle-order batter in the Bazball era. In 19 Tests, he has racked up over 1,650 runs at an average of more than 55. He has a healthy strike-rate of over 86 in the format.

Brook's exploits in Pakistan

Brook now has the joint-most centuries by an overseas player in Pakistan in Test cricket. He has four tons in six innings in the nation. Mohinder Amarnath and Aravinda de Silva also own four centuries in this regard. Notably, Brook has centuries in his last three Test innings in Pakistan - 108 in Multan (2022), 111 in Karachi (2022), and 100* in Multan (2024).