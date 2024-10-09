MLB: Career stats of New York Mets' Sean Manea
Sean Manea, a left-handed pitcher for the New York Mets, delivered a stellar performance in the recent playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets topped the Phillies 7-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series, on the back of Pete Alonso's homer and Manaea's two-hit shutout. We decode the game and the pitcher's crunch career stats.
Mets lead Phillies 2-1 in NLDS with 7-2 victory
The Mets defeated the Phillies 7-2 in Game 3 of the NLDS. Manaea excelled with a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning, earning his first playoff win. Meanwhile, Alonso hit a home run, and Starling Marte contributed a crucial two-run single. The Mets, now leading the series 2-1, aiming to clinch their first postseason celebration at Citi Field in franchise history.
Mets' and Manea's 2024 season so far
After a poor 22-33 start, the Mets, rallied to finish the season 89-73, going 67-40 after a pivotal meeting. They clinched a postseason berth for the second time in three seasons with an 8-7 victory over the Braves on September 30. Meanwhile, Manea has pulled off a 12-6 win-loss record this season with a 3.47 ERA including 184 strikeouts in 181.2 innings pitched.
Manea's career stats and award
Manea has played for nine seasons and four teams, including the Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres. His career stats include 228 games, 198 starts, a 4.00 ERA, and 1,109 strikeouts over 1,184.1 innings. He boasts a 77-62 win-loss record. In postseason play, he has a 1-3 record with a 7.32 ERA from 19.2 IPs. Notably, he pitched a no-hitter on April 21, 2018.