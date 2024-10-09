Summarize Simplifying... In short After a shaky start, the New York Mets, led by Sean Manea, turned their 2024 season around to clinch a postseason spot.

Manea, a nine-season veteran with a career record of 77-62 and over 1,100 strikeouts, delivered a standout performance in the Mets' recent 7-2 playoff victory over the Phillies.

His career highlight includes a no-hitter game in 2018. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Manea's heroics in the eight inning secures the victory for the Mets (Image credit: X/@MLBNetwork)

MLB: Career stats of New York Mets' Sean Manea

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:43 pm Oct 09, 202403:43 pm

What's the story Sean Manea, a left-handed pitcher for the New York Mets, delivered a stellar performance in the recent playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets topped the Phillies 7-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series, on the back of Pete Alonso's homer and Manaea's two-hit shutout. We decode the game and the pitcher's crunch career stats.

Game recap

Mets lead Phillies 2-1 in NLDS with 7-2 victory

The Mets defeated the Phillies 7-2 in Game 3 of the NLDS. Manaea excelled with a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning, earning his first playoff win. Meanwhile, Alonso hit a home run, and Starling Marte contributed a crucial two-run single. The Mets, now leading the series 2-1, aiming to clinch their first postseason celebration at Citi Field in franchise history.

2024 season so far

Mets' and Manea's 2024 season so far

After a poor 22-33 start, the Mets, rallied to finish the season 89-73, going 67-40 after a pivotal meeting. They clinched a postseason berth for the second time in three seasons with an 8-7 victory over the Braves on September 30. Meanwhile, Manea has pulled off a 12-6 win-loss record this season with a 3.47 ERA including 184 strikeouts in 181.2 innings pitched.

Career stats

Manea's career stats and award

Manea has played for nine seasons and four teams, including the Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres. His career stats include 228 games, 198 starts, a 4.00 ERA, and 1,109 strikeouts over 1,184.1 innings. He boasts a 77-62 win-loss record. In postseason play, he has a 1-3 record with a 7.32 ERA from 19.2 IPs. Notably, he pitched a no-hitter on April 21, 2018.