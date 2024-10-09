Summarize Simplifying... In short New Orleans Saints' quarterback Derek Carr is set to miss several games due to an oblique injury.

Despite this setback, Carr has had a strong season, with a pass completion rating of 70.3 and an average of 197.8 yards per game.

His career stats are equally impressive, boasting 40,089 passing yards, a completion rate of 65.1%, and 250 touchdowns. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Saints QB Derek Carr to miss multiple games due to oblique injury (Image credit: X/@derekcarrqb)

New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr gets injured: Highlighting his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:40 pm Oct 09, 202403:40 pm

What's the story During the Monday Night Football encounter, New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr exited the game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to an oblique injury. The Saints lost 26-13 as Patrick Mahomes threw 28 passes for 331 yards. Carr's departure marked significant concerns as he struggled on the field and had to be carted off. We decode his stats, injury details, and prospective return date.

Game recap/Injury news

QB Derek Carr exits field, Chiefs topple Saints 26-13

Derek Carr exited the Saints' loss to the Chiefs due to an oblique injury, with 9:32 left. He plans to undergo an MRI and expressed confidence in his team's chances before getting hurt. Reportedly, Carr is set to miss multiple games. He managed 18 passes for 165 yards and two TDs, but the Chiefs' injury-stricken offense managed to hold the fort, sealing the victory.

2024 season

Saints and Carr's 2024 season so far

Currently, the Saints are third in the NFC South with a 2-3 record through week 5. Meanwhile, the QB has managed 90 passes for 989 yards in five games, earning him a pass completion rating of 70.3. He averages 7.7 and has recorded 197.8 yards per game with eight TDs so far earning him a passer rating of 100.7

2023 season

2023 season highlights

The Saints improved their record to 9-8 but missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year. They tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South title and were in a three-way tie with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks for the last Wild Card spot, losing all tiebreakers. Carr completed 375 passes for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns over the season.

Career stats

QB's crunch career stats

Carr's impressive career stats include 3,666 completions from 5,634 attempts and a completion rate of 65.1%. He has amassed 40,089 passing yards, and a passer rating of 92.5, with 250 touchdowns and 111 interceptions in the regular season. Additionally, in one postseason game (2021), Carr managed 29 passes for 310 yards and one TD and interception each, earning him a passer rating of 69.2.