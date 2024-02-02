Taylor Swift recently donned a red-colored puffer jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk

Know about Taylor Swift's viral jacket designer, Kristin Juszczyk

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:03 pm Feb 02, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Kristin Juszczyk became an overnight sensation after she designed a puffer jacket for pop sensation, Taylor Swift. The Willow singer wore a red-colored puffer jacket to her beau Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs match recently that grabbed the eyes and brought instant fame to Juszczyk, including an official deal with the NFL. Here is everything you need to know about Juszczyk and the deal she struck.

Next Article

About Juszczyk

Who is Juszczyk?

Juszczyk is a self-taught sportswear fashion designer. The NFL recently permitted her to use their official logos in her men's and women's clothing lines. Married to American football player Kyle Juszczyk, who plays as the fullback for the San Francisco 49ers team, her unique creations have garnered attention from both sports enthusiasts and celebrities, especially since Swift sported a jacket designed by her.

Early days, career

How designing started for her

Juszczyk studied in Rhode Island and Maryland before earning a degree in business administration and marketing from Towson University. She picked up sewing skills at a young age and spent many evenings crocheting with her grandmother while watching Wheel of Fortune, as mentioned on her website. Her love for the craft resurfaced when she designed a Halloween costume for herself and her husband, eventually leading to her success in the sportswear industry.

A glance at her designs

A look at her signature style

Juszczyk's signature style involves transforming conventional sports jerseys, T-shirts, and other gear into fashionable, tailored items like knee-length coats, corsets, and miniskirts. Her designs highlight sports-related elements such as logos and jersey numbers, presenting a chic twist on the "football fan" attire. She regularly posts videos of her design process and before-and-after transformations on Instagram.

Celebrity guests

Before Swift, these celebrities sported her designs

Besides Swift, Juszczyk has crafted custom garments for Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes; gymnast Simone Biles, married to Green Bay Packers's Jonathan Owens; and actor Taylor Lautner, a Detroit Lions supporter. In an Instagram Reel featuring the creation of Swift's puffer jacket, Lautner commented, "@NFL get this girl licensing stat," seemingly foreshadowing the subsequent licensing agreement.