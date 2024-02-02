'Argylle' was released in cinema halls on Friday

'Argylle' review: Don't expect much from Henry Cavill-starrer

What's the story Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn's latest release is the multi-starrer spy action comedy Argylle. Released in cinema halls on Friday, it's his eighth film as a director which he has also produced. The film promises a stellar cast but Vaughn has failed to utilize them to the full extent. Yet, it does give you moments of laughter and is fairly enjoyable. Read our review.

What's it about?

When a spy novel brings its characters to life

Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) is a popular spy thriller writer whose novels revolve around spy agent Argylle (Henry Cavill). Things take a turn when real-life spy, Aidan Wilde (Sam Rockwell), tells her that everything she has written in her novel, including the characters, is true. She is then informed that her life is in danger because an actual spy organization, wants her dead.

The stars of 'Argylle'

A stellar cast that has truly been wasted

The vast ensemble also features Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Samuel L Jackson, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and others. With such a fantastic cast, there's no way Vaughn could have gone wrong. Unfortunately, he did. Cavill's role is as good as an extended cameo, and so is Jackson's. O'Hara, too, hasn't been used to her full potential, which leaves you disappointed.

Praise-worthy performances

Rockwell took the cake for me

Dallas Howard as Conway has done a good job at transitioning from an author who is scared of taking a flight to kicking some butts, and how! But Rockwell is the real star here. From his entry sequence to the last sneezing scene, Rockwell ensures to provide you with an entertaining time. Rockwell's Aidan is what you will enjoy watching the most.

Action sequences, camera work

Could have done better with the action

Action isn't the strongest factor of the movie but camera work does deserve some mention. The scene where Cavill and Rockwell's action sequences are synced has been shot neatly. But since it's touted to be an action comedy film, you would expect the makers to give you some sleek action scenes. Unfortunately, it passes as mediocre and isn't something that you haven't seen before.

Never-ending plot twists

Too many plot twists; could be a hit or flop

Expect writer Jason Fuchs to throw a twist at you now and then. Argylle has multiple plot twists that don't stop coming till the last scene. Though it makes the film look all over the place, it also makes it interesting on occasion. These many twists in the tale can work for some and can be a misfire for others. For me, it worked.

The comic factor

Old jokes and situational comedy work somehow

Argylle's humor is mostly situational. The writing, in terms of its humor, isn't great, yet there are so many moments where it will make you laugh. And those scenes that are mostly laughable, involve Rockwell- the way he has narrated the lines or acted the scenes, especially the one where he throws Alfie (the cat) from the roof is truly enjoyable.

To watch or not to watch

Not theater, it's meant mostly for an OTT release

Although Argylle has been released in cinema halls, the movie appears to be a better fit for an OTT watch. Released in India with an 'A' certificate by the Censor Board, it has a runtime of two hours and 19 minutes. It is more enjoyable in the first half than the second where it gets a little stretched. Verdict: 2.5 out of 5 stars.