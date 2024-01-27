Context

Why does this story matter?

Monkey Man marks the first of many. Not only is Patel set for his directorial debut with the project, but it also marks the Hollywood debut of Sobhita Dhulipala. Moreover, the film's stunning action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood action actor-director Brahim Chab, who has worked with some of the best in the industry, including Jackie Chan on films such as Dragon Blade and Vanguard.

The trailer glimpses

What is 'Monkey Man's plot about?

Monkey Man follows the story of Kid, a young man who scrapes by in an underground fight club, where he is battered by more popular fighters, for cash. After years of pent-up anger, Kid finds a way to get through the city's evil elite. His childhood trauma resurfaces once again, and his mysteriously scarred hands unleash a powerful campaign of retribution to settle the score with those who wronged him and avenge his mother's murder.

Instagram Post

Watch the trailer here

Fight scenes

Action sequences draw comparisons with 'John Wick'

The trailer features intense action scenes reminiscent of the John Wick films, with Patel's character embarking on a vengeful rampage as he shoots, stabs, and pummels his way through armed adversaries. The cast also includes Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande. Initially set for Netflix, Monkey Man will now be theatrically released through Monkeypaw's film deal with Universal Pictures.

More about 'Monkey Man'

Upcoming film is set in India

Set in modern-day Mumbai, Monkey Man is co-written by Patel, Paul Angunawela, and John Collee. The movie's unique story and visual inspiration, captivating cinematography, and fight sequences are expected to contribute to its success when it premieres on April 5. The upcoming title's music also comes off as a strong factor. It is composed by German composer Volker Bertelmann, popularly known as Hauschka.