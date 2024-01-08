Jacob Elordi to headline Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' Netflix adaptation

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Jacob Elordi to headline Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' Netflix adaptation

By Tanvi Gupta 11:15 am Jan 08, 202411:15 am

Jacob Elordi to star in Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' adaptation

Jacob Elordi—renowned for his role in Netflix's The Kissing Booth—has been cast as Frankenstein's Monster in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming Netflix adaptation of the story. Per reports, Elordi is stepping in for Andrew Garfield, who had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts caused by strike-related issues. Here's everything about the project, which is said to be a passion project for del Toro.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

For a long time now, del Toro has harbored the desire to adapt Mary Shelley's monster masterpiece. Shelley's timeless saga, Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus, emerged in 1818, receiving Universal Pictures's famed 1931 adaptation, starring Boris Karloff. Before this adaptation, the tale had already been adapted into three silent films. Now, del Toro is set to infuse his distinctive style into this timeless saga.

3/6

A look at Elordi's recent roles

Elordi is surely an ideal candidate to embody the monstrous creature. The actor who has been making waves with roles in The Kissing Booth and Euphoria has garnered attention for portraying both real and fictional figures. Recently, he took on the role of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and starred alongside Barry Keoghan in the dark comedy Saltburn.

4/6

Additional cast members announced for 'Frankenstein'

In addition to Elordi, several other top actors are joining the project, according to Deadline. Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones), and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) have all been signed for the upcoming film. Christoph Waltz, Oscar Isaac (as Victor Frankenstein), and Mia Goth are also part of the project.

5/6

del Toro's multi-faceted role in bringing 'Frankenstein' to screens

del Toro is wearing multiple hats for the Frankenstein project, serving as writer, director, and producer. Reportedly, he aims to bring his unique perspective to the classic gothic tale while maintaining its core theme of a creature that appears less monstrous than perceived. The film marks another collaboration between del Toro and Netflix, following projects like Pinocchio and the horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities.

6/6

Meanwhile, revisit the age-old story of 'Frankenstein' by Shelley

Within the confines of a laboratory, Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant yet troubled scientist, breathes life into a creature through his experimental pursuits. Despite its initial status as a scientific marvel, society rejects the creature due to its terrifying appearance. The "misunderstood" monster, yearning for companionship and acceptance, encounters humanity's prejudices and cruelty, setting the stage for a tragic confrontation between creator and creation.