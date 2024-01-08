Golden Globes 2024: Best Actor winners in TV series categories

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Best actor TV series categories list

The Hollywood awards season is back! The year 2023 witnessed a varied set of content across genres and mediums. From hard-hitting dramas to intelligent comedies, the world witnessed some amazing cinematic gems. The 81st Golden Globe Awards saw a brilliant set of actors being nominated across genres. If you're wondering which actors bagged the trophy in the TV series categories, we've got you covered!

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series

Ali Wong won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television category for her work in Netflix's Beef. The other nominees included Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry), Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death), Juno Temple (Fargo), Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers) and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones and the Six).

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television category for her work in Netflix's The Crown. Debicki dedicated the win to her recently departed godmother. The other nominees included Abby Elliot (The Bear), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), and Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building).

Best Performance by a Female Actor - Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy category for her work in Disney+ Hotstar's The Bear. The other nominees included Elle Fanning (The Great), Natasha Nyonne (Poker Face), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building).

Best Performance by a Female Actor - Drama

Sarah Snook won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama category for her work in HBO's Succession. The series is streaming on JioCinema in India. The other nominees include Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Emma Stone (The Curse), Helen Mirren (1923), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series

Steven Yeun won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television category for his work in Netflix's Beef. The other nominees included David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves), Jon Hamm (Fargo), Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones And The Six), and Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers).

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Matthew Macfadyen won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category on Television for his work in HBO's Succession. The actor thanked the makers, and interestingly, this marked his first Golden Globe win. The other nominees included Alan Ruck (Succession), Alexander Skarsgård (Succession), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), and James Marsden (Jury Duty).

Best Performance by a Male Actor - Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy category for his performance in Disney+ Hotstar's The Bear. The other nominees include Bill Hader (Barry), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), and Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building).

Best Performance by a Male Actor - Drama

Kieran Culkin won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama category for his performance in HBO's Succession. Culkin recalled his Golden Globe nomination from two decades back while accepting the award. The other nominees include Brian Cox (Succession), Dominic West (The Crown), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Jeremy Strong (Succession), and Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us).