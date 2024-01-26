'Madame Web' gets theatrical release in China; check date
Sony Pictures's Madame Web, a standalone film featuring a character from the Spider-Man-based Marvel characters, has secured a theatrical release in mainland China. The movie is set to hit Chinese theaters on March 1, two weeks after its North American premiere on February 14, as well as releases in Taiwan and Hong Kong. This is a significant opportunity for Sony, which has struggled to secure theatrical releases in China in recent years.
Release date and distribution strategy of makers
The March 1 release date for Madame Web strategically avoids the Lunar New Year rush of local releases, giving the film a five-week marketing window in China. Sony's Columbia Pictures will handle distribution in North America and most other regions, while a state-owned distributor typically releases revenue-sharing imported titles in China.
Cast and crew of the film
Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a Manhattan paramedic who gains clairvoyant abilities and leads a group of teenage girls discovering their own powers. The cast also features Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. Producers include Lorenzo di Bonaventura, with Adam Merims, Clarkson, and Claire Parker serving as executive producers.