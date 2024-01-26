Release

The March 1 release date for Madame Web strategically avoids the Lunar New Year rush of local releases, giving the film a five-week marketing window in China. Sony's Columbia Pictures will handle distribution in North America and most other regions, while a state-owned distributor typically releases revenue-sharing imported titles in China.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a Manhattan paramedic who gains clairvoyant abilities and leads a group of teenage girls discovering their own powers. The cast also features Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. Producers include Lorenzo di Bonaventura, with Adam Merims, Clarkson, and Claire Parker serving as executive producers.