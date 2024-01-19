Iron Man to Batman: AI shows superheroes' Ram Mandir visit

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

Iron Man to Batman: AI shows superheroes' Ram Mandir visit

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:20 pm Jan 19, 202410:20 pm

Social media user Sahid SK has created these images using AI (Picture courtesy: Instagram/@sahixd)

The inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going to be one of the biggest events in India's history. The ceremony, which will take place on January 22, will be witnessed by the country's top politicians, celebrities, sportspersons, and more. Ahead of it, Artificial Intelligence has created unique images of superheroes seen providing services at Ram Mandir; here are some of those.

2/7

Iron Man and Batman

The first image in the set of pictures showing our favorite movie characters at Ram Mandir features Iron Man and Batman in the temple premises. Holding broomsticks in their hands, the two superheroes can be seen cleaning the temple premises while wearing saffron-colored outfits that are worn by priests and sadhus, over their body suits. Batman is also shown barefoot in the image.

3/7

Spider-Man and Hulk

The next interesting image features Marvel superheroes Spider-Man and the Hulk. While Spider-Man has draped a saffron scarf around his neck and is seated on the floor with folded legs, Hulk is shown wearing a rudraksha necklace which is made of sacred rudraksha seeds that are of spiritual value in Hinduism. The two are seated next to a sage in the AI-created picture.

4/7

Deadpool and the Joker

Not only did the AI images show superheroes at Ram Mandir, but also our favorite villains from Hollywood movies. Along with Marvel's Deadpool, the third AI-generated image showed Joker (from The Dark Knight), cleaning the floor inside the temple premises. The Joker draped a scared saffron cloth while Deadpool was seen in his bodysuit, with several saints seated on the floor behind them.

5/7

Superman

Next in line is our beloved Superman who is also shown rendering his services at Ram Mandir. Ever imagined Superman wearing a saffron dhoti, headgear, and wearing a tilak on his forehead? Well, that's how AI has shown Superman at Ayodhya. His image has been created to show him carrying bundles of marigold flowers on his shoulder and walking through the bylanes.

6/7

Captain Jack Sparrow and Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman and Captain Jack Sparrow have also been shown in Ayodhya. The two are seen lighting diyas outside the temple. Apart from these, the other popular characters include Marvel Cinematic Universe's Loki, Thor, and Groot, Yoda, and Baby Yoda in the images performing different activities in Ayodhya. It also featured Doctor Strange, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, among others.

7/7

Check out all the AI-generated images