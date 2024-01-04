Dell XPS 13, 14, and 16 laptops revealed: Check features
Dell is revamping its top-tier XPS laptop series with the introduction of the XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 models. These sleek devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra chipsets and sport a design inspired by the XPS 13 Plus. Set to hit the market in Q1 2024, the XPS 13 starts at $1,299.99 (Rs. 1.08 lakh), the XPS 14 at $1,699.99 (Rs. 1.41 lakh), and the XPS 16 at $1,899.99 (Rs. 1.58 lakh).
Key changes in design and functionality
The new lineup takes cues from the XPS 13 Plus, ditching traditional function keys for a "capacitive touch function row" and a borderless haptic touchpad. The XPS 14 and XPS 16 are replacing the XPS 15 and XPS 17 as 16:10 screens become more popular among productivity laptops. However, Dell will keep selling the XPS 15 in its original form due to its fanbase.
Processor and graphics options across models
Under the hood, the XPS 13 offers Intel Core Ultra processor options, ranging from Ultra 5 125H to Ultra 7 165H. The XPS 14 comes with two Ultra 7 chips, while the XPS 16's choice ranges from Core Ultra 7 to Core Ultra 9 185H. Graphics-wise, the XPS 13 relies on Intel's integrated Arc solution, while the XPS 14 provides Arc/NVIDIA RTX 4050 options. The beefier XPS 16 offers choices from RTX 4050 to RTX 4070.
RAM, storage, and display specifications
All three models come with soldered RAM, with speeds tied to the graphics option. The XPS 13, 14, and 16 boast up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467 RAM. Storage-wise, the XPS 13 offers up to a 2T PCIe Gen 4 SSD (4TB coming later), while the XPS 14 and 16 max out at 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Dell's InfinityEdge displays, known for their slim bezels, come in various resolutions and refresh rates across the models.
Port selection and Windows Copilot key addition
XPS 14 and 16 sport a better port selection than the 13-inch model, featuring a microSD card reader, three Thunderbolt 4 sockets, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The XPS 13 and 16 also receive Wi-Fi 7 support. A notable keyboard change is the addition of a Windows Copilot key, which replaces the right control key on the previous XPS 13 Plus. This key is also present on the XPS 14 and 16 models.