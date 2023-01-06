Technology

Top 5 weird and whacky tech announced at CES 2023

At CES 2023, not only did we see a lot of technologically advanced gadgets and promising prototype cars, but also some odd products. The list of bizarre devices includes a self-driven baby stroller, a cutting board with a built-in screen, a toilet sensor to test your pee, a smartwatch without a display, and an eyebrow printer—yes, it is a thing. Take a look.

Self-driven baby stroller

Canadian company GlüxKind has designed 'Ella,' an autonomous stroller that moves on its own. The stroller isn't meant to move independently while carrying your kid. Instead, it is designed for scenarios when your baby no longer wants to ride and prefers being carried by you. It gets a dual-motor drive system and offers intelligent braking to prevent rolling backward on steep slopes.

It offers a white noise machine as well

Ella also features a built-in white noise machine, with the aid of which your baby can take naps easily. It also rocks your baby back and forth, to make them feel comfy whenever you stop somewhere. GlüxKind is currently accepting preorders for this product.

A cutting board with a built-in display for your kitchen

Grocery-focused brand BLOK has unveiled a modern cutting board for your day-to-day kitchen tasks. At CES 2023, the company announced a wooden cutting board with a detachable digital display, which assists users in preparing ingredients, while also allowing access to various recipes through live and on-demand cooking classes. On you are done, remove the digital display for the easy cleansing of the board.

A toilet sensor to analyze your pee

French electronics brand Withings has introduced U-Scan, which is a urine analyzer and has to be attached to the toilet commode. People simply need to pee on the device, and using its thermal sensor, it'll calculate the user's metabolic and reproductive health and send results to smartphones. The device charges via a Type-C port. Its cartridges can be switched out after about 100 tests.

An eyebrow printer from L'Oreal

L'Oreal has unveiled Brow Magic, in association with Prinker. It imprints eyebrows on face using augmented reality (AR). The tool comes with 2,400 minuscule nozzles and up to 1,200 drops-per-inch resolution printing capabilities. A user needs to scan their face using their smartphone, choose the brow shape/effects using Brow Magic app, and move the Brow Magic device across the eyebrows in a single strike.

A health-focused watch without a display

At CES 2023, we also witnessed 'NOWATCH,' a health-focused watch without a display. The constant barrage of notifications on traditional smartwatch screens can make you more stressed. The NOWATCH aims to combat anxiety and stress while monitoring health without a display. It offers user-swappable gemstones as watch faces and uses Philips EDA (Electrodermal Activity) biosensing technology to analyze sweat gland activity and stress levels.