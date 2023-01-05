Technology

CES 2023: NOWATCH is a health-focused wearable with no display

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 05, 2023, 05:56 pm 2 min read

NOWATCH can detect the stress levels of users

We are in the golden age of health trackers. However, as useful as they are, most of them tend to flood you with notifications. The barrage of updates and prompts might add to your stress level, negating the smartwatch's benefits. This is where NOWATCH comes in. It tracks health and fitness but also tackles stress initiated by normal smartwatches by not having a display.

Why does this story matter?

The world is full of distractions. Smartwatches, which are supposed to help us keep track of our goals, have also become a source of distraction.

NOWATCH, unveiled at CES 2023 aims to curb that distraction by getting rid of the display. At the same time, it doesn't lack when it comes to features.

The watch has user-swappable gemstones as watch faces

A wearable without a display is not an entirely unique concept. It is NOWATCH's approach that makes it unique. Instead of a traditional display, the NOWATCH has cool, jewelry-style gemstones as watch faces. These ethically-sourced gemstones are user-swappable. The gemstones have a disk shape and magnetically attach to the watch. You can pick from a variety of options to match your style.

The case is available in three finishes

The gemstones are fitted into a slightly beefy smartwatch that packs activity and health sensors. The case comes in three different finishes - Rosé, Gold, and Silver. Users can also choose the strap of their choice. The straps are made of 100% recycled ocean plastic. A vegetable-tanned leather strap is also available. The color of strap buckle and charger will match the case.

The device uses Philips EDA to measure stress level

The company calls NOWATCH an "awaearble," reflecting its mission of pushing back against overstimulation, anxiety, and stress. The device has Philips EDA (Electrodermal Activity) biosensing technology, which analyzes sweat gland activity through skin conductance and measures stress levels. It sends small, non-harmful electric currents to the skin and measures the difference in electrical conductance between two points.

Price of the watch will depend on the gemstone

The pricing of NOWATCH will depend on the gemstone that you choose. It starts at €299. Leather straps cost €59, while the recycled strap is priced at €39. The gemstone range from €25 for Rose Quartz to €219 for Lapis Lazuli. There is also a metal disc on offer. Pre-sales of the watch will begin in early February.