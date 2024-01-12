Best documentaries based on Hollywood

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best documentaries based on Hollywood

By Namrata Ganguly 10:01 pm Jan 12, 202410:01 pm

Must-watch documentaries on Hollywood

Do you want to step beyond the glitz and glamor of the silver screen and find out what actually happens behind the scenes? You have landed at the right place. From the golden age to contemporary cinema, these documentaries offer an insider's view, exploring Hollywood's triumphs, challenges, and fascinating, legendary stories. Delve into Hollywood's rich history with the below-listed documentaries.

2/6

'They'll Love Me When I'm Dead' (2018)

They'll Love Me When I'm Dead is an intriguing documentary that chronicles the tumultuous production of Orson Welles's unfinished film, The Other Side of the Wind. Through behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and Welles's own reflections, it captures the complexities of the legendary director's creative process and the challenges he faced. It offers a compelling exploration of artistic ambition, the film industry, and Welles's enduring legacy.

3/6

'Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema' (2018)

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema splendidly celebrates the contributions of women filmmakers. Narrated by Tilda Swinton and Sharmila Tagore, among others, and featuring clips from diverse films, it offers a comprehensive exploration of the artistry, storytelling, and innovation of female directors. It unveils a rich tapestry of female voices, showcasing their impact on the world of cinema.

4/6

'The Celluloid Closet' (1995)

The Celluloid Closet is a revelatory documentary exploring the portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters in Hollywood films. Based on Vito Russo's groundbreaking namesake book, it delves into decades of cinema, revealing the evolution of queer representation on screen. The documentary underlines societal attitudes and censorship, ultimately proving to be a kaleidoscopic journey through the cinematic history of LGBTQ+ visibility in Hollywood movies.

5/6

'Hollywood: A Celebration of the American Silent Film' (1980)

Hollywood: A Celebration of the American Silent Film is a captivating documentary that pays homage to the era of silent cinema. The film explores the birth and evolution of the silent film industry, showcasing the pioneers, innovations, and enduring impact of this influential period. It offers a nostalgic and comprehensive tribute to the artistry that laid the foundation for modern filmmaking.

6/6

'Making The Shining' (1980)

Making The Shining provides a fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creation of Stanley Kubrick's iconic horror film, The Shining. Through on-set footage, interviews, and candid moments, it demonstrates the meticulous and enigmatic filmmaking process of the cinematic master. It explores Kubrick's perfectionism, the challenges faced during production, and the legacy of one of the most influential and chilling films in cinematic history.