'The Morning Show,' 'The Bold Type': Best shows on journalism

Jan 19, 2024

Amid the plethora of series across genres, there are a few that stand out for their gripping portrayal of the dynamic and often tumultuous world of journalism. By presenting fictional newsrooms, they showcase the real challenges faced by reporters, editors, and media professionals, weaving compelling narratives around ethical dilemmas, breaking news, and the pursuit of truth. Check out some of the best below.

'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' (1970-1977)

The Mary Tyler Moore Show revolves around Mary Richards, a single woman navigating a career in journalism in Minneapolis, USA. As an associate producer at WJM, she encounters workplace dynamics, relationships, and societal expectations. The show, with its humor and progressive themes, remains a landmark depiction of a woman's professional and personal journey in journalism. It was honored with multiple Emmy Awards.

'Deadline' (2000-2001)

Dick Wolf's Deadline immerses viewers in the fast-paced world of investigative journalism. Set in a bustling newsroom, it follows a team of dedicated reporters of the fictional New York Ledger, led by its top columnist Wallace Benton. It offers a thrilling portrayal of the challenges and triumphs of journalists as the characters race against time to uncover the truth behind numerous complex stories.

'The Newsroom' (2012-2014)

Created by Aaron Sorkin, The Newsroom delves into the intense world of cable news. Set in a fictional newsroom, it follows a passionate team led by anchor Will McAvoy, portrayed by Jeff Daniels. With a focus on integrity and idealism, the series explores the challenges of delivering news in a rapidly changing media landscape while also addressing societal and political issues.

'The Bold Type' (2017-2021)

The Bold Type follows three friends navigating the fast-paced world of journalism at the fictional Scarlet Magazine. Focusing on the challenges and pinnacles of their careers, relationships, and self-discovery, the show addresses contemporary issues in the industry and society. With its focus on humor, friendship, and drama, it's an empowering portrayal of young women navigating the complexities of work and life.

'The Morning Show' (2019- )

Starring Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show unravels the intricate dynamics of broadcast journalism in a high-stakes morning news program. The show delves into the #MeToo movement and the challenges faced by women in the industry from multiple perspectives. It draws its story from Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.