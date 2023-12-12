Best of 2023: 5 best SonyLIV original shows

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:10 pm Dec 12, 202309:10 pm

'Chamak' is the latest SonyLIV original series which was released in December

The year 2023 brought us some of the best titles to watch in the theaters as well as on various OTT platforms. While the box office has seen the biggest money-minting movies released this year, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the OTT platforms have been witnesses to some of the finest tales. Here, we bring you some of the must-watch SonyLIV series of 2023.

'Rocket Boys 2'

Helmed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys 2 is a sequel to the original which was released in 2022, and is based on the lives and works of Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh). The series recently won at least five awards at the 23rd ITA Awards 2023, including Best Web Series - Drama Series, and Best Dialogue - Drama - OTT.

'The Jengaburu Case'

National Film Award-winner Nila Madhab Panda's The Jengaburu Case is a thrilling watch starring Nassar and Faria Abdullah as its protagonists. The series revolves around a London-based woman who returns to India in search of her father and ends up becoming a whistle-blower of an illegal international mining racket in India and the impact it has on the tribal people.

'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley'

With Wamiqa Gabbi in the titular role, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley is the OTT debut of critically acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Released in September, the series had an ensemble cast comprising Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover, Ratna Pathak Shah, Neena Gupta, Priyanshu Painyuli, Lara Dutta, and many others. The murder mystery is adapted from Agatha Christie's novel The Sittaford Mystery.

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'

After the humungous success of Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta returned with Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, a standalone sequel to the original series. Starring Gagan Dev Riar in the lead role of Abdul Telgi, the series is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The series was released in two parts - while the first part was out in September, the second was released in November.

'Chamak'

With a lesser-known star cast, Rohit Jugraj's recently released show Chamak is a musical revenge saga. Featuring Paramvir Singh Cheema in the leading role, the series is about a Canada-based artist who is forced to return to India under unforeseen circumstances, only to find out that his parents were brutally killed during a live concert. The series also stars Manoj Pahwa, among others.

