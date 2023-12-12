Best Westerns to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Best Westerns to watch on Amazon Prime Video

By Namrata Ganguly

Best Westerns to watch on Amazon Prime Video

How about a journey through the untamed landscapes of the Old West with dusty saloons, vast prairies, and men with guns and cowboy hats riding horses? Take a cinematic journey with our curated selection of Westerns to watch on Amazon Prime Video. These films capture the essence of the frontier, offering tales of courage, justice, and the indomitable spirit that defined an era.

'El Dorado' (1966)

El Dorado, directed by Howard Hawks, follows the story of a gunslinger, played by John Wayne, and his alcoholic friend, played by Robert Mitchum. They team up with a young sheriff, portrayed by James Caan, to protect a rancher and his family from a ruthless land baron. Filled with wit, camaraderie, and thrilling action, it is a timeless classic in the Western genre.

'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1967)

Directed by Sergio Leone, the iconic 1966 Spaghetti Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly unfolds in the backdrop of the American Civil War. Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach star as morally ambiguous characters in pursuit of buried gold. Renowned for its sweeping landscapes, Ennio Morricone's score, and intense standoffs, it's a cinematic masterpiece and a hallmark of the genre.

'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Leone's 1968 epic Western Once Upon a Time in the West unfolds a tale of revenge, greed, and justice on the American frontier. Starring Henry Fonda, Charles Bronson, and Claudia Cardinale, it is a cinematic brilliance that weaves a sprawling narrative against a backdrop of breathtaking landscapes. Morricone's evocative score enhances the film's epic scale, making it a timeless masterpiece in cinematic history.

'True Grit' (1969)

True Grit, directed by Henry Hathaway, revolves around a determined young girl (Kim Darby) who enlists the help of the grizzled US Marshal Rooster Cogburn (Wayne) to avenge her father's murder. Filled with grit, humor, and poignant moments, the film is a classic tale of justice and unlikely camaraderie set against the rugged backdrop of the Old West.

'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

The Coen Brothers's masterful thriller, No Country for Old Men, follows the violent aftermath of a drug deal gone awry in Texas. Josh Brolin's character stumbles upon a suitcase filled with cash, setting off a relentless pursuit by the chilling and enigmatic hitman, Anton Chigurh, brilliantly portrayed by Javier Bardem. Its tension, moral complexity, and stark landscapes earned it critical acclaim and multiple Oscars.