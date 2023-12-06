'Chamak' review: Performances and music elevate this revenge saga

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:46 pm Dec 06, 202312:46 pm

'Chamak' is streaming on SonyLIV now

Twisted and thrilling- that's how Rohit Jugraj's musical web series Chamak is. Set in different eras, this gripping series is a tale of revenge revolving around its key character Kaala (Paramvir Singh Cheema), who returns from Canada to Punjab only to find out the truth about his parents. What elevates this thriller are the strong performances and the Punjabi music, making it watch-worthy.

Summary: From Canadian prison to a haunting past in India

After serving time for some undisclosed crime, Kaala commits another heinous crime in Canada. He then plans to escape from Canada and return to India ("a reverse dunki," as his friend calls it). Back in Punjab, he seeks a job, and in between, finds out that his parents—singers Taara Singh and Navpreet—were murdered. Kaala then sets out for revenge, unraveling his parents' murder mystery.

Singh Cheema as Kaala is quite a treat to watch

The writers must take a bow for weaving Kaala's character intricately. From being termed as a "Fuddu" to braving all the battles and hurdles that come his way, Kaala's journey is shown aptly. What adds to the performance is how convincingly the Tabbar actor has essayed the character. He has gone out to deliver his best and comes off as wild.

Manoj Pahwa, Suvinder Vicky are here for the win

A factor that binds the series together is its cast. "Casting King" Mukesh Chhabra doesn't surprise you with the casting alone but also with his acting chops in this series. But the two actors who grab the limelight are Manoj Pahwa and Suvinder Vicky. Needless to say, Pahwa is in his best elements, and Vicky proves there's more to him than Kohrra.

Strongest factor is the music

Honestly, I'm not a fan of musical series. Having said that, Chamak's music game is so strong, that on occasions, the performances get overshadowed by it. From Punjabi folk music to modern-day rap, the music is undoubtedly the strongest factor in the series. While all the numbers will stay with you, Ganda Banda by Vikram Montrose clicks instantly.

Things that needed a little more work

The characterizations are mostly on point but have their flaws too. For instance, firstly, it's a little difficult to believe that Kaala is such a musical genius that he can switch between genres with utmost ease. Secondly, the love story shown between Kaala and Jazz (Isha Talwar) goes a little off. There is a build-up for their story but it ends rather abruptly.

A captivating tale that ends on a cliffhanger

Originally set for Thursday premiere on SonyLIV, the six-part series arrived a day early. Overall, Chamak makes for a good musical thriller. It has most things packed correctly, be it the direction, performance, or music. It's not a perfect revenge tale but keeps you hooked till the last. It ends on a cliffhanger and sets the stage for a second volume. Verdict: 3/5 stars.