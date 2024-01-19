'Fauda' to 'Money Heist': Best foreign TV shows

'Fauda' to 'Money Heist': Best foreign TV shows

By Namrata Ganguly 09:02 pm Jan 19, 202409:02 pm

Top international TV shows you can't miss

With the rise of OTT platforms, access to a variety of global content has also increased. You can sit in the comfort of your home and delve into the rich culture of another country through its shows. We have curated some of the best and most criticality acclaimed shows from different corners of the country, including Israel, South Korea, and Germany, among others.

'Prisoners of War' (2009-2012)

This Israeli drama delves into the complexities of soldiers returning home after years in captivity, exploring the blurred lines between heroes and traitors in a charged post-captivity landscape. The intense psychological thriller navigates the haunting effects of war on three Israeli POWs. As they struggle to reintegrate into society, hidden secrets unravel, exposing a web of espionage and personal turmoil.

'Fauda' (2015- )

The Israeli political thriller series Fauda follows an elite undercover unit as they navigate the complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Led by Doron Kavillio, the team balances intense action with personal and moral dilemmas. The series narrates human stories of morality, loyalty, and the human cost of long-standing conflicts, providing a gritty and realistic portrayal of the ongoing tensions between the two regions.

'Money Heist' (2017-2021)

One of the most popular non-English dramas is Álex Pina's Spanish crime drama Money Heist. With unexpected twists and suspense, it unfolds as the Professor recruits eight criminals to carry out an ambitious plan- infiltrating the Royal Mint of Spain to print billions of euros. As the meticulously planned heist unfolds, intricate relationships develop among the characters, blurring the lines between right and wrong.

'Dark' (2017-2020)

The German sci-fi thriller show Dark intricately weaves a complex narrative across time and generations. Set in the small town of Winden, a mysterious time portal disrupts the lives of four interconnected families. As they grapple with supernatural occurrences, the series unravels a mind-bending exploration of time travel, family ties, and the existential struggle against an inevitable, apocalyptic fate.

'Crash Landing on You' (2019-2020)

Crash Landing On You, a South Korean romantic drama, follows Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress, who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap. Amidst political tensions, she finds refuge with a North Korean army officer, Ri Jeong-hyeok. The series beautifully unfolds the unexpected love story between the two, navigating the challenges of love across borders in a heartwarming series.