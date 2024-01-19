Prabhas donates Rs. 50cr to Ram Mandir? Here's the truth

Prabhas donates Rs. 50cr to Ram Mandir? Here's the truth

By Aikantik Bag 06:27 pm Jan 19, 202406:27 pm

Prabhas's team responds to speculations around the actor donating Rs. 50 crore to Ram Mandir

Rebel Star Prabhas is currently basking in the glory of Salaar which has amassed over Rs. 700 crore globally. Recently, reports were rife that the actor has donated a whopping Rs. 50 crore toward the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Furthermore, Andhra Pradesh MLA Chirla Jaggireddy announced at an event that Prabhas would be covering food expenses for the temple's inauguration day on January 22. Now, Prabhas's team has opened up regarding the same to India Today.

Prabhas's team quashed all media reports

A representative from Prabhas's team addressed the speculation and debunked these claims as "fake news" and offered no additional details. It remains uncertain whether Prabhas has received an invitation to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, where other South Indian celebrities like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Dhanush are expected to attend.

Prabhas's artillery of upcoming films

Prabhas is now busy filming director Maruthi's The Raja Saab. Additionally, Prabhas has Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit in his pipeline. He also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD where he stands alongside Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, slated for 2024 release.