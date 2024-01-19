'Gandhi': Hansal Mehta's directorial starring Pratik Gandhi is filming now

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Gandhi': Hansal Mehta's directorial starring Pratik Gandhi is filming now

By Aikantik Bag 05:50 pm Jan 19, 202405:50 pm

'Gandhi' is filming now

Applause Entertainment has kicked off the filming of its eagerly awaited biopic series, Gandhi, in Gujarat. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Pratik Gandhi as the iconic leader, this multi-season series promises to take viewers on a fascinating journey into the life of Mahatma Gandhi. The biopic will be shot in various Indian and international locations, showcasing the worldwide influence of Gandhi's ideals.

2/3

More about the series

The multi-season structure of the biopic enables a deep dive into Gandhi's life, uncovering lesser-known aspects of his character, political activism, and personal challenges. The series aspires to be more than just a historical account. It aims to present an engaging human drama that reveals the man behind India's freedom movement. The project is cranked by Pratham Mehta.

3/3

Instagram Post