Clive Owen is one of the breakout stars of the contemporary era who has delivered several stellar performances in both films and on television. Not too long ago, he rose to prominence again with Stephen King's Apple TV+ show Lisey's Story and with his portrayal of former US President Bill Clinton in American Crime Story. Check out some of his best performances.

'The Bourne Identity' (2002)

Owen's brief but impactful appearance in Doug Liman's The Bourne Identity exemplifies his trademark intensity. As The Professor, Owen brings an air of enigmatic menace to the espionage thriller, leaving an indelible impression. His portrayal adds an extra layer of intrigue to the actioner, showcasing Owen's ability to command attention and elevate supporting roles with his compelling and magnetic presence.

'Closer' (2004)

In Mike Nichols's acclaimed romantic film Closer, Owen delivers an emotionally charged performance as Larry, navigating the complexities of love, betrayal, and intimacy. His ability to convey vulnerability and anger with authenticity adds depth to the character, contributing to the film's exploration of the intricacies of modern relationships. Owen was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for Closer.

'Sin City' (2005)

Owen's portrayal of Dwight McCarthy in the anthology Sin City is a tour de force act. He embodies the hard-boiled noir aesthetic with a magnetic intensity, navigating the dark, stylized world of crime and corruption. Infusing the character with a brooding complexity, he elevates the film's visually striking narrative. Sin City is based on Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller's namesake comic book series.

'Inside Man' (2006)

Owen's portrayal of Dalton Russell in Inside Man is a masterclass in suave, calculated charisma. As the enigmatic mastermind behind a meticulously planned bank heist, Owen brings complexity and intrigue to his character. His intense yet controlled performance keeps audiences guessing and elevates the suspense in this gripping thriller, showcasing Owen's ability to command the screen with compelling sophistication.

'Children of Men' (2006)

Owen's performance in Children of Men is a masterclass in acting and he anchors the dystopian thriller with emotional gravitas. As Theo Faron, Owen navigates a bleak world facing human extinction with a compelling mix of vulnerability and resilience. His nuanced portrayal adds a poignant coating to the film's exploration of hope amidst despair. It was directed by Alfonso Cuarón.