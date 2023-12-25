NewsClick anti-terror case: HR head moves court to turn approver

NewsClick anti-terror case: HR head moves court to turn approver

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:34 pm Dec 25, 2023

NewsClick case: Portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves court to turn approver

NewsClick's human resources (HR) head, Amit Chakraborty, has reportedly moved the Patiala House Court in Delhi to become an approver or a witness for the prosecution. The Delhi Police earlier registered a case against Chakraborty and the media company's founder, Prabir Purkayastha, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Chakraborty and Purkayastha were arrested on October 3 by the Delhi Police's Special Cell under the anti-terror law over allegations of spreading pro-China propaganda in exchange for money.

Why does this story matter?

The development came days after the Patiala House Court granted the Delhi Police a 60-day extension of judicial custody to finish its probe into the case against NewsClick's founder and HR head. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted searches at the media firm's premises. Furthermore, a case has been filed against the company under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).