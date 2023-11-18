Air pollution: Delhi revokes GRAP 4 restrictions, allows diesel trucks

By Riya Baibhawi 09:42 pm Nov 18, 202309:42 pm

Authorities also reduced the pollution warning level in Delhi

The Delhi government on Saturday lifted Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV restrictions as air pollution reportedly witnessed a decline. Delhi's air quality improved from "severe" to "very poor," and diesel-powered trucks have also been allowed entry into the national capital. The air quality index (AQI) reduced to 317 at 4:00pm on Saturday from 405 on Friday, thanks to increased wind speeds. Surrounding cities like Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Noida, and Faridabad reported "very poor" to "severe" AQI levels.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has been marred by air pollution for weeks, with its AQI oscillating between "very poor" and "severe." The air quality degradation was attributed to lower temperatures, stubble burning, and vehicular emissions. The festival of Diwali, wherein many people flouted regulations and burst firecrackers, has also significantly worsened Delhi's air pollution. In response, the Delhi government has formed a six-member special task force to oversee the strict implementation of the anti-air pollution GRAP measures.

Major causes of Delhi's air pollution per IIT study

A study by the Delhi government and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), found vehicle emissions were responsible for nearly 45% of the city's air pollution on Friday. Secondary inorganic aerosols were another major factor. These particles are produced in the atmosphere through the interaction of gases and particulate pollutants from power plants, refineries, and vehicles, among others. Over the past few days, such particles have accounted for 19% to 36% of Delhi's air pollution.

What we know about government's ban on diesel trucks

On November 2, diesel-powered trucks were banned from entering the nation's capital as part of pollution control measures. Other curbs included a ban on non-essential construction, demolition, shutdown of stone crushers, and mining operations. As air pollution continues to threaten Delhi residents, it was reported on Friday that Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration was mulling banning passenger buses, except those running on CNG, electricity, and BS-VI diesel, from entering Delhi.

AAP vs BJP on Delhi's deteriorating air quality

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is engaged in a blame game with Delhi's AAP-led government over the air pollution issue. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai earlier blamed Diwali patakas (firecrackers) and parali (stubble burning) in neighboring states for the crisis, while BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla trained guns on the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. Both parties have been trading barbs on smog towers and their functionality, too.