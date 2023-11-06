SC to hear NewsClick founder, HR's bail pleas after Diwali

1/5

India 3 min read

SC to hear NewsClick founder, HR's bail pleas after Diwali

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 09:05 pm Nov 06, 202309:05 pm

Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on NewsClick founder and HR's pleas

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the hearing on pleas by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). It said they would be addressed after the Diwali vacation. The duo was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on October 3 under the anti-terror law after being accused of spreading pro-China propaganda in return for money. The action invoked protests from the opposition and several media bodies.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

This comes days after the SC sought the Delhi Police's response to Purkayastha and Chakravarty's pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's order denying them bail. Before their arrest, the police raided several locations linked to NewsClick and seized digital data and dossiers. Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a separate case against NewsClick﻿ for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). On Thursday (November 2), a Delhi court sent Purkayastha and Chakravarty to judicial custody till December 1.

3/5

SC to also hear medical bail application after Diwali

An SC bench of justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra reportedly informed senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Purkayastha and Chakravarty, that it will take up the matter after the Diwali vacation. It would also hear a pending medical bail application along with the primary matter. Sibal, however, argued the matter was covered by a recent judgment of the SC, holding that grounds of arrest have to be immediately shared with the accused, which was allegedly violated in this case.

4/5

Delhi HC dismissed pleas on these grounds

On October 13, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the Delhi High Court dismissed the pleas of Purkayastha and Chakravarty, stating their arrests did not violate any legal or constitutional provisions. He said their remand order was also legally sustainable. The HC noted that offenses under the UAPA directly affect the country's security, stability, integrity, and sovereignty and were crucial. The duo reportedly challenged their arrest claiming the action lacked proper reason as they weren't "informed" about the grounds of arrest.

5/5

What we know about case against NewsClick officials

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on October 3, and a UAPA case was filed against them. They are accused of receiving money to promote pro-China propaganda. The FIR alleges a significant amount of funds came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and harm the country. Purkayastha is also accused of conspiring with the People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) organization to disrupt the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.