Fridge compressor explosion in Jalandhar claims 5 lives

By Riya Baibhawi 05:36 pm Oct 09, 202305:36 pm

5 members of a family died in a fridge compressor explosion in Jalandhar (Representational Image)

Five members of a family died after a refrigerator compressor exploded and caused a fire in Jalandhar, Punjab, reports said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday night and claimed the lives of Yashpal Ghai (70), Ruchi Ghai (40), Mansha (14), Diya (12), and Akshay (10), per NDTV. The police have initiated an investigation while forensic experts collected samples. Investigating officer Hardev Singh told BNN Breaking the blast had led to the release of toxic gases inhaled by the victims.

6 people were present in house, reveals police

Impact of Jalandhar explosion on local community

This devastating accident has left the local community reeling in shock and grief. The victims' neighbors, who reported the explosion to the police and the fire brigade, have shared their grief and condolences for the family. Late on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party's Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku also visited the accident site and condoled the tragic deaths, The Indian Express reported.

Preventive measures and safety awareness

In light of this tragic event, everyone must ensure their household appliances are properly maintained and functioning safely. Regular inspections by qualified technicians can help people detect faulty devices. Apart from such appliances, gas cylinders can also cause lethal explosions. In the case of LPG cylinders, it is advisable not to bend the pipe of the cylinder as it might damage or break the pipe. More importantly, the cylinder should be kept away from combustible or flammable objects.

Firecracker explosions: A similar threat

Besides LPG cylinders, compressors, and fittings, firecrackers are also a major reason for household explosions in India. Last month, five people died in Loni of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in a house explosion; the victims were reportedly involved in making illegal firecrackers for a factory. Earlier in August, at least seven people died, and several others were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's Duttapukur.