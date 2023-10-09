Sikkim: Operation underway to rescue stranded tourists from Lachen, Lachung

Sikkim: Operation underway to rescue stranded tourists from Lachen, Lachung

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:42 pm Oct 09, 202302:42 pm

Over 3,000 people stranded in Sikkim's Lachen, Lachung towns; rescue ops underway

Nearly a week after a cloudburst triggered devastating flash floods in Sikkim, the first batch of people stranded in the Lachen and Lachung towns were airlifted successfully by the Indian Army on Monday. According to visuals shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on X (formerly Twitter), individuals were seen arriving at the Ringhim Helipad in the Mangan district. Over 3,000 tourists were stranded in the northeastern state's Lachen and Lachung.

Visuals of tourists evacuated from Lachen

Death toll crosses 80 in Sikkim flash flood

On the other hand, The Times of India reported that the death toll in the flash floods rose to 82 as nine more bodies washed ashore downstream on the Teesta River on Sunday while at least 140 others remain missing. Of the 82 deceased, the bodies of 49 flood victims were recovered from the Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts of West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh, too.

IAF conducting disaster relief operations in Sikkim

Earlier, the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the the IAF is conducting disaster relief operations in Sikkim. "IAF commenced its humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations from AFS Bagdogra for the flood victims of Sikkim on the Air Force Day," it tweeted. "Garud commandos, [communication equipment], fuel, medicines, search and rescue [equipment] are being carried by the Chinook (military aircraft) and MI 17 V5 (chopper) heading to the state," it added.

Over 5,000 evacuated in 6 days from Sikkim: Report

More than 5,000 people have been evacuated over the past six days, while several parts of Sikkim's northern region remain cut off from the rest of the Himalayan state. As per the news outlet NDTV, the Indian Army has been making all efforts to keep the stranded tourists safe until they are evacuated from the flood-hit areas while the weather remains inclement.

Global warming's role disasters in Himalayan regions

Tragedies triggered by floods and landslides are common in the country's Himalayan region between June and September. Scientists have often highlighted global warming's hand in the melting of glaciers in the region. Citing an International Center for Integrated Mountain Development report, Associated Press (AP) stated that the Himalayan glaciers might lose 80% of their volume if global warming isn't controlled.