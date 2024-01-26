Characters

Penned by the talented Kim Ji-soo and Park Chul, the masterminds behind the hit drama Bossam: Steal the Fate, the show is slated to premiere on March 9. During the script reading, Suho exuded charisma and charm as Crown Prince Lee Geon, while Hong flawlessly captured her character, Choi Myung-yoon, a skilled horse rider and healer. Myung plays Queen Min Soo-ryun. Kim portrays Choi Sang-rok, Choi Myung-yoon's father, and Kim takes on the role of Prince Dosung.

ARTICLE 📰 | 240126 [Official] EXO #SUHO, Hong Yeji, and Kim Minkyu's premieres on March 9th 🔗 https://t.co/FEBbpk7twG MBN's new Saturdays-Sundays drama has been confirmed to premiere on March 9.#EXO #엑소... pic.twitter.com/4SZK8knUJN— EXO GLOBAL (@EXOGlobal) January 26, 2024