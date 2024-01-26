'The Crown Prince Has Disappeared': EXO's Suho and full-cast revealed
MBN's forthcoming romantic comedy historical k-drama, The Crown Prince Has Disappeared (working title), recently shared images from the first script reading session. It showcased the main five cast members Suho, Hong Ye-ji, Myung Se-bin, Kim Joo-keon, and Kim Min-kyu. Set in the Joseon era, this captivating drama follows a crown prince who is kidnapped by the woman destined to be his wife, leading to an unforeseen romance.
More about the characters
Penned by the talented Kim Ji-soo and Park Chul, the masterminds behind the hit drama Bossam: Steal the Fate, the show is slated to premiere on March 9. During the script reading, Suho exuded charisma and charm as Crown Prince Lee Geon, while Hong flawlessly captured her character, Choi Myung-yoon, a skilled horse rider and healer. Myung plays Queen Min Soo-ryun. Kim portrays Choi Sang-rok, Choi Myung-yoon's father, and Kim takes on the role of Prince Dosung.
