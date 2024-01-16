BTS's RM and V look dapper in military uniform

BTS's RM and V look dapper in military uniform

By Aikantik Bag 02:17 pm Jan 16, 2024

BTS's RM and V are currently serving their mandatory military enlistment

BTS fans, rejoice! RM recently shared a glimpse of his and V's military life on Instagram, posting photos of the duo in uniform. The K-pop stars looked dashing as RM proudly displayed an award he received as an elite trainee of the 27th Recruit Training Regiment. Both popstars enlisted on December 11, 2023, as a part of South Korea's mandatory military enlistment.

Fans are awaiting BTS's return in 2025

RM posted the photos with the caption, "LOYALTY!" With RM and V now serving, all BTS members are officially in the military. Fans are waiting for their reunion, expected by June 2025. In the meantime, their new solo projects are available on streaming platforms.

