Kiara kisses Sidharth on birthday; Karan Johar-Shakun Batra attend party
Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra rang in his birthday surrounded by love, as he celebrated with his wife-actor Kiara Advani, family, and close friends. Advani shared a glimpse of the festivities on social media, including a passionate kiss between the couple. The guest list featured Advani's parents, Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey, as well as renowned filmmakers Karan Johar and Shakun Batra.
More about the filmy birthday party
In an Instagram Story, Advani wished her "love" Malhotra a happy birthday and posted a video of their intimate celebration. The birthday cake was all filmy and completed with a rotating miniature statue of the actor in a tuxedo atop a film reel displaying images from his various movie roles.