Deepika Padukone talks about having kids, evolution as actor

Deepika Padukone is currently one of Bollywood's busiest actors

Deepika Padukone, by her own admission, is the number one actor in Bollywood today. She had a fantastic 2023 due to her roles in Pathaan and Jawan, and this year, she'll be seen in multiple highly anticipated films of Indian cinema: Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Returns. In this context, DP recently spoke with Vogue about diverse facets of her life and career.

Has her acting changed over time?

When asked about how her acting process has transformed, Padukone replied, "Only completely. The journey of learning acting for me began only when I started acting. I can't say I was equipped before that. I don't come from a family where we grew up watching movies together; that wasn't the culture at home." She debuted with the Kannada film Aishwarya in 2006.

On husband Ranveer Singh and thoughts on having kids

Speaking about her husband-actor Ranveer Singh, Padukone gushed, "It's been both fascinating and beautiful to see how we've become a unit over time. We used to be very different...we've picked up each other's traits, learned from each other and grown together." When asked about kids, she added, "We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

On fame, success, and power of choices

"Everything that I do has to be meaningful. I have never been excited by fame, money or power." "I'm not fascinated by fame in isolation. Our choices have power. You send out subtle messages through the choices that you make, consciously or subconsciously. My choices of movies that I do have always been a way to speak to my community."

On being the global ambassador for Cartier

DP said, "We've come a long way from Indian personalities not being recognized for their value to now being the face of one of the biggest luxury houses in the world. I feel particularly proud because I've done it on my own terms while staying true to my culture and heritage." She has been endorsing the luxury brand Cartier since October 2022.

On mental health and how it transformed her

DP is one of the biggest advocates of mental health in India and to this end, founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015. DP reflected, "I learned a lot from it [my experience with depression and the treatment] and it gave me the ability to impact the lives of millions of other people. It allowed me to find my true calling."

