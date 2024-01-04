Losing Sridevi to dating lives: Janhvi-Khushi's 'Koffee With Karan' highlights

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:22 am Jan 04, 202411:22 am

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor opened up on losing their mother at an early age

One of the hottest sibling duos in the B-town, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were the latest celebrities to appear on Koffee With Karan. Their episode, which premiered on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar, gave the audiences a glimpse into their sibling bond while also a sneak peek into their dating lives. Here are some of the highlights from the latest episode.

How Khushi held the family after mother Sridevi's death

The girls were very young when they lost their mother, Sridevi. Recalling the devastating moment when they were informed of her death, Janhvi said she heard wailing from Khushi's room. When she barged into her room, Khushi stopped crying, and instead, comforted her elder sister. Khushi then said how she realized she had to be strong for everyone.

Shikhar Pahariya's equation with the Kapoors

Janvhi's slip-of-tongue moment about her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was the episode's highlight. But she also spoke at length about his equation with her family. When asked if it's true/false that she got back to him after a break-up, Janhvi said he used to sing Naadan Parindey to her, adding that for her family, "he has been there from the start as a friend."

Khushi maintained her 'we're just friends' stance on Vedang Raina

Rumor has it that Khushi is dating her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina. When Karan Johar asked her to confirm the rumor, she said, "I say false. It's not true," recalling a scene from Om Shanti Om "where there is a row of people saying, 'Om and I are just good friends.'" Her elder sister, however, called Raina cute.

Boney Kapoor's obsession with his airport looks

The sisters also spilled some beans about their producer-father Boney Kapoor who made his acting debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Janhvi said how he's obsessed with his airport-look pictures, which he sends to the family group. She also remembered how he was upset over not being a part of the TJMM trailer since he thought he was the selling point of the movie.

Janvhi on why she doesn't want to date an actor

Janhvi clarified on the show that she isn't willing to date anyone from the industry. She said that she wants to be with someone who is obsessed with her and that actors get competitive. The Bawaal actor said, "There is always tension when there is an actor," adding, "When you are in the same profession, it gets difficult, specifically, this profession."