Janhvi Kapoor seemingly confirms romance with Shikhar Pahariya: Relationship timeline

By Tanvi Gupta 03:50 pm Jan 01, 202403:50 pm

Explore Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya's relationship timeline

Janhvi Kapoor may be tight-lipped about her relationship with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, but their frequent spottings together and Instagram banter hint at something more! The plot thickened recently as the actor playfully admitted "Shikhar is on her speed dial," alongside her dad (Boney Kapoor) and sister (Khushi Kapoor), in a Koffee With Karan S08 promo. With this almost confirmation, we explore the timeline of their rumored relationship.

Why does this story matter?

For those unaware, Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde. Previously, the duo was in a serious relationship but, due to some reason, they broke up, according to speculations. Last year, reports surfaced about their reconciliation, which was marked by a vacation in the Maldives. The dating rumors were nearly confirmed during Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's appearance on KWK S07. However, the Bawaal actor maintained that "she was single."

Did Janhvi-Shikhar begin their love story in high school?

Per reports, Pahariya was Kapoor's high school sweetheart. The alleged relationship between the two is said to have commenced during Kapoor's final years at Mumbai's Ecole Mondiale World School. Their relationship faced a hiatus when the actor moved to Los Angeles for college. Upon her return to Mumbai for her debut film Dhadak, she became linked with co-star Ishaan Khatter. Pahariya and Kapoor apparently reignited their romance during Diwali 2022, marking their first public appearance together in Mumbai.

'I'm all yours': A recent Instagram exchange confirmed their relationship

Recently, the couple's relationship was seemingly confirmed through an Instagram exchange. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, posted a video from a star-studded party in November, featuring Pahariya dancing with a mystery woman in pink. On this video, a seemingly "jealous" Kapoor commented, "Who is this pink girl?," to which her "boyfriend" responded, "I'm all yours." While the comments were removed later, according to Times Now, this exchange added fuel to the fire.

When they visited Tirumala Swami Temple

Frequenting temples is a part of Kapoor's routine, with a notable visit to Tirumala temple in Tirupati. In August 2023, a video emerged online showing her at Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh, accompanied by her rumored boyfriend. This came after a December 2022 sighting when Kapoor and her sister Khushi, along with Pahariya, were spotted at Tirupati.

Meanwhile, quick look at Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kapoor is all set to appear in the highly-anticipated Jr. NTR starrer Devara, which also features Saif Ali Khan in a villainous role. This marks her debut in Telugu cinema. She will soon begin shooting for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. As the couple's relationship continues to make headlines, fans are eager for updates.