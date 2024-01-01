Jr. NTR unveils 'Devara' poster, first-glimpse coming soon

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

Jr. NTR unveils 'Devara' poster, first-glimpse coming soon

By Tanvi Gupta 02:34 pm Jan 01, 202402:34 pm

First teaser of 'Devara' to be unveiled on THIS date!

Jr. NTR just made our Monday brighter by announcing that the first sneak peek of his much-awaited film, Devara will be dropped on January 8. Sharing the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the actor also unveiled a fresh poster. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is set against the backdrop of India's coastal regions and is slated to hit theaters on April 5.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

NTR is creating a buzz with anticipation regarding his upcoming role in YRF's Spyverse film, War 2. Devara is his 30th film, which is said to showcase him in dual roles as both father and son. This film also marks a reunion of director Siva and NTR following the success of their 2016 collaboration, Janatha Garage. Aptly named Devara (meaning God), the film will unfold in a grand two-part narrative.

3/7

Here, take a look a look at the new poster

4/7

Meet 'Devara's star-studded cast and crew

The film boasts a stellar lineup, featuring Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in their Telugu cinema debut. Khan steps into the role of Bhaira, the primary antagonist, while Kapoor shines as Thangam, the female lead opposite NTR. Kapoor's portrayal in traditional village attire has already generated significant buzz. The ensemble cast includes Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Narain, and more. There are speculations about Chaitra Rai joining, although no official confirmation has been made.

5/7

Who's bringing 'Devara' to life?

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts, Devara boasts a formidable technical team. Visionary cinematographer R Rathnavelu and seasoned editor A Sreekar Prasad will contribute to the film's visuals. The musical brilliance is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander. Adding to the stellar crew, National Award-winning production designer Sabu Cyril, renowned for his work in Baahubali, RRR, Enthiran, Kaalapani, and more, ensures an immersive and captivating cinematic experience.

6/7

Whopping Rs. 140cr allocated for VFX: Report

With a massive Rs. 140cr allocated for VFX alone, Devara's massive budget is making headlines. This figure accounts for 33% of the film's total budget, reportedly. Producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram recently shared that the first glimpse's release date would be announced once the team was satisfied with the VFX. Ravichander expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming teaser by posting fire emojis on his X account.

7/7

Poll Which character are you eager to see in action in 'Devara'?