'Bramayugam': Mammootty's terrifying transformation unveiled in new poster

'Bramayugam': Mammootty's terrifying transformation unveiled in new poster

By Tanvi Gupta 01:37 pm Jan 01, 2024

Mammootty's haunting new look unearthed in 'Bramayugam' poster!

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has started 2024 with a bang, unveiling a fresh poster from his upcoming horror flick Bramayugam. This film features him in a never-before-seen role. The monochromatic-themed poster, similar to the first look released earlier, heightens the excitement around the movie. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan—known for his debut film Bhoothakaalam—Bramayugam is said to be a spine-chilling horror story set in the dark ages of Kerala.

The first poster of the film, released in September, showcased Mammootty in a striking black-and-white portrayal. An aging figure, adorned with prosthetic teeth, evoked an unsettling aura, reminiscent of Mammootty's iconic character Bhaskara Patelar from Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Vidheyan (1994). With the film's plot shrouded in mystery, fans are anticipating whether it will meet their expectations.

Mammootty's character inspired by ancient folk ritual art form

In the latest poster, Mammootty's character sports a crown resembling those worn by performers of the ancient Theyyam folk ritual art form. The look is completed with horns and makeup, suggesting he's beyond ordinary human existence. The film's tagline, "The Age of Madness" further emphasizes its eerie premise. Co-produced by Night Shift Studios and YNot Studios, Bramayugam also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in key roles.

'Bramayugam' set to hit theaters in February: Report

Reports suggest that Bramayugam is slated for a February 15 theatrical release. No official announcement has been made yet. Bramayugam is co-written by director Sadasivan and TD Ramakrishnan. Shehnad Jalal is the cinematographer. Christo Xavier is responsible for the original score, while Shafique Mohammed Ali is in charge of editing. Besides its original Malayalam version, the film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

'Elated to be living the dream of directing stalwart Mammookka'

Upon starting the film's production, which wrapped up in October, Sadasivan shared his excitement, reportedly saying, "I am elated to be living the dream of directing the stalwart Mammookka." "Bramayugam is a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala, and I am glad to be backed by the producers in pushing the boundaries of making this into an immersive film experience. I hope it will be a treat to Mammookka's fans."