Box office collection: 'Dunki' experiences exponential growth on weekend

Jan 08, 2024

'Dunki' box office collection

Rajkumar Hirani is known for helming films on real-life events and bridging the gap between commercial and critically acclaimed cinema. His recent directorial Dunki might be critically his weakest but has emerged to be successful at the box office. The dramedy is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, marking their maiden collaboration on celluloid and is about to surpass the Rs. 450 crore mark globally.

Aiming for the Rs. 250 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 4.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 216.57 crore in India. The film witnessed an exponential rise on the weekend and makers will aim to keep up the momentum on weekdays. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

