What's the story In a career spanning over 25 years, Kate Hudson, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and step-daughter to Kurt Russell, is best known for her bubbly personality dominating the rom-com genre of her generation. From iconic rom-coms to intense dramas and horror films, Hudson has graced the screen with a versatile range of characters, each leaving an indelible mark. Let's celebrate Hudson's best roles below.

In Almost Famous, Hudson shines as Penny Lane, a free-spirited '70s groupie navigating the music scene. Directed by Cameron Crowe, her performance radiates charisma, vulnerability, and a captivating sense of rebellion. Hudson's portrayal is a standout in this coming-of-age film, earning her critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination. The actor's luminous presence contributes to the film's timeless allure and emotional resonance.

Hudson delivers a haunting and suspenseful performance as Caroline Ellis, a hospice worker drawn into a mysterious and eerie world of hoodoo in a Southern mansion in The Skeleton Key. Her portrayal skillfully captures the growing sense of dread and her character's journey of discovery. The actor's nuanced performance adds depth to this supernatural thriller, contributing to the film's chilling atmosphere and gripping narrative.

Hudson offers a heartfelt portrayal as Sarah Bloom, a supportive wife navigating life's complexities alongside her struggling husband in Zach Braff's Wish I Was Here. Her performance brings warmth and authenticity to the film, portraying a character grappling with the challenges of love, family, and self-discovery. Hudson contributes to the film's emotional depth and resonant exploration of life's poignant moments.

In the film Deepwater Horizon, Hudson delivers a compelling performance as Felicia Williams, portraying the real-life struggles faced by the families affected by the tragic oil rig disaster. What makes her a standout in this intense and poignant drama is that she captures the strength, resilience, and heartbreak of a woman navigating the aftermath adding depth to the human side of the gripping narrative.