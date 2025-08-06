NSDL IPO debuts at 10% premium: Should you hold?

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) made its debut on the stock market today, with its shares listing at ₹880 per share on the BSE . This is a 10% premium over its issue price of ₹800 per share and below the recent gray market premium of about 18%. The company's IPO was oversubscribed by 41 times, with institutional investors leading the charge by subscribing nearly 104 times their portion.

Market capitalization Market cap at ₹17,600 crore post-listing Post-listing, NSDL's market capitalization stands at ₹17,600 crore. The company is a major player in India's dematerialized securities market and has shown revenue and profit growth in FY25. Analysts recommend holding onto the shares for the long term due to NSDL's strong fundamentals and leadership position in the depository space. However, they also caution investors about its reliance on transaction volumes and high regulatory risks.

Market infrastructure NSDL's role in India's dematerialized securities market Established in 1996, NSDL is a SEBI-registered Market Infrastructure Institution (MII) and plays a key role in India's dematerialized securities market. It provides services such as demat account services, trade settlements, corporate actions, e-voting, consolidated account statements and pledge services. The company's subsidiaries also extend its reach into e-governance and digital banking. As of March 2025, NSDL had 3.94 crore active Demat accounts with 294 depository participants.