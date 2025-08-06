'Regret defending Mahua Moitra': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has launched a fresh attack on his party colleague Mahua Moitra. In a post on X, Banerjee expressed regret for defending Moitra during the 2023 Lok Sabha expulsion row. "In 2023, I stood by Ms. Moitra when she was under fire in Parliament—I did so out of conviction, not compulsion," he wrote. Banerjee's post comes a day after he resigned as the chief whip of the TMC in Lok Sabha.
Banerjee had defended Moitra during her expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the cash-for-query row in December 2023. The TMC MP was accused of sharing parliamentary credentials and accepting gifts for favors from businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Before resigning, Banerjee had made headlines for his controversial remarks after a college student's rape on campus. He questioned how security could be ensured if "a friend rapes a friend."
Moitra slammed these comments as misogynistic. "Misogyny in India cuts across party lines," she said, adding that the TMC condemns such comments regardless of who makes them. In response to Moitra's criticism, Banerjee accused her of "breaking up a family" with her recent marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Misra. "She is saying I am anti-women. What is she? She has broken up a family and married a 65-year-old guy. And she is saying I am anti-women," said Banerjee.
When asked about Banerjee's comment during an interview with India Today, Moitra said, "You don't wrestle with a pig. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty. There are deeply misogynistic, sexually frustrated, depraved men in India and they have their representation in parliament across all parties." Banerjee had slammed Moitra's comments as "dehumanizing" and "unfortunate," adding that they show a lack of respect for basic civil discourse norms.