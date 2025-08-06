Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain triggers flash floods, landslides
What's the story
Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of heavy rainfall, which has triggered landslides and flash floods across Kullu and Mandi districts. The incessant downpour has blocked 446 roads in the state, including the Chandigarh-Manali highway. The highway was shut on Monday evening after rockfalls at several locations and remained closed on Tuesday morning due to landslides near Pandoh and Aut in Mandi district.
Disruptions
Flash floods inundate several areas
In Thalout village near Pandoh, shops remained closed due to the threat of landslides. In Behna village, cars were submerged in overflowing waters, while in Mandi town, water reached the steps of the ancient Panchvaktra temple. Many areas and highway points near Mandi remained submerged as the Suketi rivulet overflowed, with water entering shops and houses.
Damage
Mandi district worst-hit
The Mandi district has been the worst hit by the heavy rain. District Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said extensive damage was caused to roads, drinking water supply, electricity supply, and other essential infrastructure. The public works department in the Mandi zone alone suffered an estimated loss of ₹23 crore, while the water department incurred a loss of ₹31 crore in just one day.
Kullu impact
Residents of several villages in Kullu threatened by landslides
In Kullu, the threat of landslides has left residents of several villages in the Banjar and Anni subdivisions worried. A primary school was damaged in Baloo village due to a landslide on Tuesday. In Malana village, residents are working on building a wooden bridge after the old one was washed away by a flash flood on July 1.
Connectivity
Flash flood in Kinnaur; Pong dam water level rises
The Ribba rivulet in Kinnaur caused a flash flood that blocked National Highway 5 and washed away agricultural land. The floodgates of Pandoh Dam and Koldam were opened as a precautionary measure for downstream areas. The Kangra administration issued an alert in downstream areas of Pong Dam after its water level crossed 1,365 feet.
Warnings
Traffic diverted on Manali-Chandigarh highway
Due to roadblocks on the Manali-Chandigarh highway, Kullu and Mandi-bound traffic was diverted through alternate routes. However, only light vehicles were allowed on these routes, as heavy vehicles remained stranded on the highway. Authorities have also issued advisories asking people to avoid non-essential travel due to the severe weather conditions.