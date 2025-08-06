Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain triggers flash floods, landslides                               

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of heavy rainfall, which has triggered landslides and flash floods across Kullu and Mandi districts. The incessant downpour has blocked 446 roads in the state, including the Chandigarh-Manali highway. The highway was shut on Monday evening after rockfalls at several locations and remained closed on Tuesday morning due to landslides near Pandoh and Aut in Mandi district.

Disruptions Flash floods inundate several areas In Thalout village near Pandoh, shops remained closed due to the threat of landslides. In Behna village, cars were submerged in overflowing waters, while in Mandi town, water reached the steps of the ancient Panchvaktra temple. Many areas and highway points near Mandi remained submerged as the Suketi rivulet overflowed, with water entering shops and houses.

Damage Mandi district worst-hit The Mandi district has been the worst hit by the heavy rain. District Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said extensive damage was caused to roads, drinking water supply, electricity supply, and other essential infrastructure. The public works department in the Mandi zone alone suffered an estimated loss of ₹23 crore, while the water department incurred a loss of ₹31 crore in just one day.

Kullu impact Residents of several villages in Kullu threatened by landslides In Kullu, the threat of landslides has left residents of several villages in the Banjar and Anni subdivisions worried. A primary school was damaged in Baloo village due to a landslide on Tuesday. In Malana village, residents are working on building a wooden bridge after the old one was washed away by a flash flood on July 1.

Connectivity Flash flood in Kinnaur; Pong dam water level rises The Ribba rivulet in Kinnaur caused a flash flood that blocked National Highway 5 and washed away agricultural land. The floodgates of Pandoh Dam and Koldam were opened as a precautionary measure for downstream areas. The Kangra administration issued an alert in downstream areas of Pong Dam after its water level crossed 1,365 feet.