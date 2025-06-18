Kangana Ranaut becomes brand ambassador for World Para Athletics Championships
What's the story
Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has been appointed as brand ambassador for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 26 to October 5.
The announcement was made by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Wednesday.
The event will see participation from over 100 countries.
Actor's statement
India's para athletes are rewriting what is possible: Ranaut
Ranaut, who represents Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency in the current Lok Sabha, expressed her excitement about this new role.
She said, "India's para athletes are rewriting what is possible every single day. I am deeply honored to support them and help raise awareness about their incredible achievements."
"Para sport is not just about competition - it is about courage, and I am proud to stand behind our champions," she added.
Official statement
Event to promote values of resilience, inclusion, and excellence
PCI President and BJP leader Devendra Jhajharia, who also happens to be a two-time Paralympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower, also welcomed Ranaut on board.
He said, "Her passion, influence, and commitment to India's athletes make her a perfect ambassador for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships."
The event is expected to highlight values like resilience, inclusion, and excellence among para athletes.