What's the story

Mumbai and Pune have been witnessing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon advances after hitting Kerala on May 24.

Many low-lying regions in Kurla, Sion, Dadar, and Parel were heavily affected, with videos showing automobiles passing through waterlogged streets.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra's Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts due to heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A yellow alert is also in effect for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and other districts.