Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Pune; Karnataka on high alert
What's the story
Mumbai and Pune have been witnessing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon advances after hitting Kerala on May 24.
Many low-lying regions in Kurla, Sion, Dadar, and Parel were heavily affected, with videos showing automobiles passing through waterlogged streets.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra's Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts due to heavy to very heavy rainfall.
A yellow alert is also in effect for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and other districts.
Rainfall data
Heavy rainfall recorded across Mumbai
Between 6:00am and 7:00am on Monday, the Nariman Point Fire Station received 40mm of rain, Grant Road Eye Hospital 36mm, and Memonwada Fire Station 35mm.
Other areas, such as the Colaba Fire Station (31mm), C Ward Office (35mm), and Byculla Fire Station (21mm), also witnessed significant rainfall.
The weather has impacted some flights to and from Mumbai. SpiceJet advised passengers to keep a check on their flight status.
Suburban trains were also operating five to 10 minutes late.
Weather alert
IMD issues warning for thunderstorms in Mumbai
According to Central Railway officials, trains to Kalyan on the main line are five minutes late, while rapid trains to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus are 10 minutes late.
The IMD has warned of thunderstorms with lightning, intense spells of rain, and gusty winds up to 50-60km/h in isolated places in Mumbai over the next three-four hours.
It also predicted moderate rainfall over Kerala, coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, south Jharkhand, north Uttar Pradesh, and Meghalaya during the next three hours.
Karnataka weather
Karnataka experiences moderate rainfall; schools closed
Parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, saw sporadic rain while Mysuru and Kodagu districts witnessed moderate rainfall.
In light of the weather conditions, schools and colleges have been shut in Mysuru and Kodagu.
Light rain was also recorded in the eastern and western regions of the state.
The southwest monsoon is likely to continue bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal and ghat areas of Karnataka till May 27.
Northern forecast
Northern states brace for scattered rain and hailstorms
Uttarakhand is likely to witness scattered to widespread rain till May 31.
Himachal Pradesh may face hailstorms and heavy rainfall on May 27, 28, 30, and 31.
Thundersqualls are predicted across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh during the week.
Dust storms with wind speeds up to 50km/h are expected in Rajasthan on May 25 and 26. Nevertheless, heatwave conditions may persist in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan on May 25-27 and East Rajasthan on May 25 and 26.
Western forecast
Western states to witness heavy rainfall
A well-marked low-pressure area over South Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka is causing intense rainfall along the west coast.
Coastal Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next seven days.
The IMD has also predicted thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60km/h, gusting up to 70km/h in Gujarat on May 25.
Southern forecast
Southern states to receive heavy rainfall
Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on May 25 and 26, continuing till May 31.
Tamil Nadu (including Puducherry and Karaikal) is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain in isolated areas on May 25 and 26, with heavy to very heavy rainfall continuing till May 29.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are likely to see scattered thunderstorms over the next five days.