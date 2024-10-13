This Goa-based regional airline has no call center at all
FLY91, a Goa-based regional airline, is changing the game in the aviation industry by not having a call center at all. The company's Chief Technology Officer, Prasanna Subramaniam, confirmed the unusual practice in an interview with PTI. He noted that their decision to not have a call center was intentional and part of their commitment to being a "digital native" company.
Digital strategy and cost savings
Subramaniam also emphasized the cost savings from not having a call center. The money saved is being invested in creating new digital apps. He said, "We consciously wanted to go down that path (of not having a call center)..." This approach is in line with FLY91's vision of disrupting the industry with cutting-edge digital solutions, instead of sticking to the old ways.
Unique customer service approach
To deal with customer queries, FLY91 has introduced an automated bot. In case a passenger wants to speak to a representative directly, they can leave their contact number for the airline to call them back. This way, even without a traditional call center, passengers still have the option of personal assistance when required.
Expansion plans and partnerships
FLY91, which started operations on March 18 with two ATR 72-600 aircraft, will add a third one to its fleet this month. The airline plans to expand its fleet to six planes by March 2025. Subramaniam also revealed that they are looking at potential partnerships with foreign carriers, positioning FLY91 as a last-mile connector rather than a competitor in the aviation industry.