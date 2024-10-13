Summarize Simplifying... In short Goa-based airline FLY91 is revolutionizing customer service by ditching traditional call centers and introducing an automated bot for customer queries.

If passengers need to speak directly to a representative, they can leave their contact number for a callback.

The airline, which began operations with two aircraft, plans to expand its fleet to six by 2025 and is exploring partnerships with foreign carriers to serve as a last-mile connector in the aviation industry.

FLY91 claims to be a "digital native" company

This Goa-based regional airline has no call center at all

By Akash Pandey 05:03 pm Oct 13, 202405:03 pm

What's the story FLY91, a Goa-based regional airline, is changing the game in the aviation industry by not having a call center at all. The company's Chief Technology Officer, Prasanna Subramaniam, confirmed the unusual practice in an interview with PTI. He noted that their decision to not have a call center was intentional and part of their commitment to being a "digital native" company.

Digital approach

Digital strategy and cost savings

Subramaniam also emphasized the cost savings from not having a call center. The money saved is being invested in creating new digital apps. He said, "We consciously wanted to go down that path (of not having a call center)..." This approach is in line with FLY91's vision of disrupting the industry with cutting-edge digital solutions, instead of sticking to the old ways.

Automated support

Unique customer service approach

To deal with customer queries, FLY91 has introduced an automated bot. In case a passenger wants to speak to a representative directly, they can leave their contact number for the airline to call them back. This way, even without a traditional call center, passengers still have the option of personal assistance when required.

Growth strategy

Expansion plans and partnerships

FLY91, which started operations on March 18 with two ATR 72-600 aircraft, will add a third one to its fleet this month. The airline plans to expand its fleet to six planes by March 2025. Subramaniam also revealed that they are looking at potential partnerships with foreign carriers, positioning FLY91 as a last-mile connector rather than a competitor in the aviation industry.