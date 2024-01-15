Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's custody extended by 5 days

1/5

India 2 min read

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's custody extended by 5 days

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:59 pm Jan 15, 202404:59 pm

Seth was caught trying to flee to Karnataka with the body of her son stashed in one of her bags

A children's court in Panaji, Goa on Monday extended the police custody of Suchana Seth, a Bengaluru-based CEO accused of murdering her son, by five days The Goa Police had sought eight-day custody of the accused as she was "only talking in bits and parts" and "not disclosing certain things", during the investigation. To recall, Seth was caught while trying to flee to Karnataka with the body of her four-year-old son stashed in one of her bags.

2/5

Police taking psychiatric doctor's help during interrogation

The investigating officer told the court that they were seeking help from a psychiatric doctor for Seth's interrogation, The Indian Express reported. Although her testimony was recorded, further questioning was needed since Seth had not revealed specific information during the probe, the officer said. "She has shown the weapon with which she slit her wrists...but certain things [about] murder weapon and all, she has not revealed. We have to interrogate her...The DNA tests are pending" the officer told the court.

3/5

Strained relations, custody battle possible motives

Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder. However, preliminary investigation suggests that strained relations with her estranged husband, Venkatraman, and a custody battle for their son might have driven her to commit the alleged crime. According to reports, Seth had a heated argument with her estranged husband at Goa's Calangute Police Station on Saturday.

4/5

Estranged couple blamed each other in police custody

The couple, who are in the midst of divorce proceedings, blamed each other for the murder during the meeting arranged by the Goa Police. Venkatraman questioned Seth about the alleged murder, but she denied any involvement. "Venkatraman asked her, 'What have you done to my child?' to which [Seth] replied she hadn't done anything," a police officer told Hindustan Times.

5/5

Seth accused of smothering son in Goa

Seth is accused of smothering her son to death in the North Goa service apartment and attempting to move his body to Bengaluru. She was arrested on January 8 in Chitradurga, Karnataka. Reportedly, she asked Venkatraman to pick up their son in Bengaluru on January 6 but did not respond when he arrived at the designated location. The crime was unraveled after the housekeeping staff of the apartment found blood-stained towels after she checked out.