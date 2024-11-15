Summarize Simplifying... In short A fatal car crash in Dehradun, involving students who were reportedly partying and racing a BMW, has sparked concerns about road safety.

The driver, Siddhesh Agrawal, is critically injured, while the truck driver involved fled the scene but is not considered at fault.

As police await complaints from victims' families to proceed with the case, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has expressed condolences and legal advice is being sought.

The accident took place on Tuesday

Dehradun: Students partied, raced BMW before fatal crash, says report

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:14 pm Nov 15, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Six college students lost their lives while one was critically injured, in an accident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The accident took place around 1:30am on Tuesday near ONGC Chowk when a speeding MUV rammed into a container truck. The MUV was reportedly speeding at over 100km/h—leading to an impact that decapitated two passengers. The deceased were identified as Himachal's Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20) and Guneet (19), all residents of Dehradun.

Investigation underway

CCTV footage reveals partying, possible alcohol consumption

Siddhesh Agrawal (25), who was driving the car, survived but is in critical condition at Synergy Hospital. CCTV footage showed the students had been partying and possibly drinking before the crash. A video accessed by India Today TV showed them drinking and dancing earlier that evening. However, police have not confirmed if intoxication was a factor as autopsy reports are pending. The investigation indicates the MUV tried to overtake another vehicle at high speed before misjudging an intersection crossing.

Driver absconded

Truck driver flees scene, not believed to be at fault

The truck driver involved in the collision fled the spot but is believed to be not at fault. "The truck driver seems to be at no fault," a police officer stated. A local businessman claimed to have seen the MUV speeding on Rajpur Road, minutes before the accident, and alerted police about the vehicle's dangerous driving but received no immediate response.

Official response

Uttarakhand CM expresses condolences, legal advice sought

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. Meanwhile, police are seeking legal advice on potential actions as no complaints have been filed by the victims' families yet. Inspector KC Bhatt said they are waiting for such complaints to proceed with case registration. The accident has raised concerns about road safety and enforcement in Dehradun.