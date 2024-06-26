In brief Simplifying... In brief The monsoon is set to cover all of India by July 5, bringing an active phase of heavy rains to the west coast and north India, according to M Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several regions, including Uttarakhand, East and West Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, as well as predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall along the West Peninsular Coast and Northeast India in the coming days.

IMD warns of heavy rainfall in India

Rainfall likely to increase over northwest India on weekend: IMD

By Chanshimla Varah 06:51 pm Jun 26, 202406:51 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD)on Wednesday issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in northwest India from June 28 to 30. This alert comes amid a nationwide rain deficiency of 19%, with northwest and central India experiencing significant shortfalls of 57% and 23%, respectively. The monsoon season, currently delayed by about a week, is expected to intensify soon, according to the IMD.

Monsoon progress

Monsoon expected to cover entire country by July 5: IMD

According to reports, the monsoon is expected to subsequently cover the entire country by July 5. "After its revival, monsoon will progress further & cover whole country by July 5," stated M Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. He also predicted an active monsoon phase in the next two to three weeks with heavy rains along the west coast and north India.

Weather warning

IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in certain regions

In addition to northwest India, the IMD has issued an orange alert for isolated very heavy rainfall over several regions. These include Uttarakhand from June 28-30, East Uttar Pradesh from June 28-29, and Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on June 29-30. The weather office also stated that the West Peninsular Coast of the country is expected to receive "heavy" to "very heavy rainfall" during the next 3-4 days, and Northeast India likely around June 27 to 30.