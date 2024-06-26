In brief Simplifying... In brief The Ram Mandir, a grand temple in India, is set to be completed by March 2025, with statues sculpted from Makrana marble.

The temple, which attracts an average of one lakh visitors daily, will also feature a Ram Katha Museum and Digital Gallery, expected to open by mid-August.

The temple complex, spanning 2.7 acres, includes three floors, five pavilions, and twelve gates.

Ram Temple complex to be completed by 2025

Entire Ram Mandir to be completed by March 2025: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 05:30 pm Jun 26, 202405:30 pm

What's the story The entire Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya is expected to be fully constructed by March 2025, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, said. "We have set a target to complete the second floor by the end of December this year and the entire temple complex by March next year," stated Mishra. The first two floors are expected to be finished by July-end and December, respectively.

Sculpting process

Temple statues to be carved from Makrana marble

The temple's statues will be sculpted from Makrana marble, sourced from Rajasthan. The trust has initiated a tender process to select four sculptors for this task. Since its inauguration on January 22 this year, the temple has attracted over 1.75 crore devotees. "On average, one lakh devotees visit the temple every day. This figure will reach two crore by the end of this month," Mishra revealed.

Museum development

Ram Katha Museum and Digital Gallery in progress

Work on the Ram Katha Museum is currently underway, with a concept note already prepared. The galleries for displays will be built as per requirements, complete with power and air conditioning facilities. "Our tourism department has made films on Ram Katha. We will try to open the digital gallery for devotees by July 15 or...August 15," Mishra announced. A film on Lord Hanuman's life, produced in collaboration with the government, is expected to be completed within five to six months.

Temple structure

Detailed specifications of the Ram Temple complex

The main temple spans an area of 2.7 acres with a total built-up area of 57,400 sq ft. It measures 360 ft in length, 235 ft in width, and stands at a height of 161 ft including its peak. The structure comprises three floors, each with a height of 20 ft. It features 160 columns on the ground floor, 132 on the first floor, and 74 on the second floor. The temple also includes five pavilions and twelve gates.